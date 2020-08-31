India’s GDP shrank 23.9% between April and June this year, the sharpest decline since quarterly figures were first reported in 1996. India is now on track for its first full-year contraction in more than four decades, estimates Bloomberg. The pandemic and lockdowns have cut consumer and business spending, and added pressure on the government and RBI for additional stimulus and a rate cut. India now has more than 3.6 million covid-19 cases, with over 78,500 new patients reported on Monday. For the rest of the national and world news, here’s Mint Lite.

Warren Buffett’s birthday gift

View Full Image Buffet is a dessert lover, and apparently loves Oreo cookies for breakfast.

He’s offloaded some stocks and now Warren Buffett, with over $146 billion of cash on hand, is looking abroad for assets. His Berkshire Hathaway has bought stakes in five of Japan’s biggest trading companies, one of his largest forays into Asia’s second-largest economy, signalling his shift towards commodities. While the bets are valued at over $6 billion, they represent just 4% of Berkshire’s total cash pile. This comes as global investors pulled $43 billion from Japanese stocks this year as the economy is in recession, and sent money towards US technology shares and other firms viewed as more resilient. The investment shows Buffet, who turned 90 last week, is willing to bet on economically sensitive companies. And to mark his 90th, his pal Bill Gates baked him an Oreo cake (in photo) and posted a 60-second video tribute on social media. Buffet is a dessert lover, and apparently loves Oreo cookies for breakfast.

Shine’s back on diamonds

View Full Image De Beers and Alrosa, which earlier refused to budge on costs, cut prices by almost 10% last week after seeing signs of recovering demand

For six months, diamond hubs in Antwerp, Belgium and Mumbai have been at a standstill as cutting and polishing factories were closed and trading floors shuttered. Now, a price cut by the biggest miners is bringing the industry back to life, Bloomberg reports. De Beers and Alrosa, which earlier refused to budge on costs, cut prices by almost 10% last week after seeing signs of recovering demand. The impact was instant as buyers snapped up half a billion dollars in uncut gems. Demand is strongest for high-quality diamonds, used as solitaires and for rings, while lower quality ones have no takers. Fortunes of the industry will be decided by retail demand, which hasn’t revived yet. The Chinese market has rebounded, but US sales, which account for half of all diamond demand, remain under pressure as millions are unemployed and the country posted its biggest quarterly economic contraction since the Great Depression.

Where are the women?

View Full Image Better choices

Female managers remain under-represented in the mutual fund industry but they’re doing a better job of picking stocks during the pandemic than their male counterparts, says a Goldman Sachs report. Women tend towards tech stocks, which have dominated this year, while male managers put their weight behind financial shares, the second-worst performer in the S&P 500 (see chart). Among 528 large-cap US mutual funds, those with at least one-third of manager positions held by women have beaten those with no women by one percentage point in 2020. It found that 409 of 528 large-cap mutual funds, with $2.5 trillion in assets, had portfolio management teams that were all men. Only 3% of mutual funds have an all-female fund manager team, managing just 2% of total assets.

Piketty’s no to China cuts

View Full Image Thomas Piketty’s latest book, Capital And Ideology, seems unlikely to see a China release

Thomas Piketty’s latest book, Capital And Ideology, seems unlikely to see a China release as the French economist has refused to cut all sections relating to rising inequality in the country, a demand from the book’s Chinese publisher. Chinese President Xi Jinping is an admirer of Piketty’s work and has quoted from the economist’s first book, Capital In The 21st Century, which was a critique of capitalism and inequality, but this time Piketty has run afoul of censors. The new book doesn’t focus on entirely on the country but does have sections on the Communist party’s seeming tolerance for rising inequality, lack of data on income and wealth distribution, and corruption in contemporary China. Piketty says “the communist disaster" has done more damage to societies than slavery, colonialism and racism. He writes that the top 10% in China hold about 70% of wealth, making it “only slightly less inegalitarian than the US".

Red carpet in covid times

View Full Image If you ever wondered what the red carpet would be like in a pandemic, the recent MTV Video Music Awards should address the query.

If you ever wondered what the red carpet would be like in a pandemic, the recent MTV Video Music Awards should address the query. Held outdoors in New York City without a live audience, the show was dominated by Lady Gaga, who walked away with five awards, and went through multiple costume changes, from an exotic bird to a green ball gown, all accom-panied by custom-made face masks. During her acceptance speech, the singer said: “... I might sound like a broken record but wear a mask." It was the first major US awards show to take place during the pandemic and may perhaps set the template for future events. Winners, hosts and performers also referenced the ongoing protests against police violence and racism, and called for justice for those killed or disabled by police excesses. The show was dedicated to actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer aged 43 last week.

Curated by Shalini Umachandran and Pooja Singh. Have something to share with us? Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com or tweet to @shalinimb

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via