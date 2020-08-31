Thomas Piketty’s latest book, Capital And Ideology, seems unlikely to see a China release as the French economist has refused to cut all sections relating to rising inequality in the country, a demand from the book’s Chinese publisher. Chinese President Xi Jinping is an admirer of Piketty’s work and has quoted from the economist’s first book, Capital In The 21st Century, which was a critique of capitalism and inequality, but this time Piketty has run afoul of censors. The new book doesn’t focus on entirely on the country but does have sections on the Communist party’s seeming tolerance for rising inequality, lack of data on income and wealth distribution, and corruption in contemporary China. Piketty says “the communist disaster" has done more damage to societies than slavery, colonialism and racism. He writes that the top 10% in China hold about 70% of wealth, making it “only slightly less inegalitarian than the US".