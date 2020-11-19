Mint Lite | India growth forecast, tracing covid, Apple, migrant crisis & others

Migrant arrivals have been putting pressure on Spain’s Canary island for a while. Now, in an effort to manage the steady stream of incoming migrants, the Spanish government has decided to open a second migrant holding camp. This announcement comes at a time while Spain faces criticism from local authorities and human rights groups. Officials on the ground say that they can’t adequately care for the thousands of migrants who have arrived by boat in recent weeks. Originally built for 400 migrants to take shelter in red cross tents, the Arguineguín pier in the southwest coast is now crowded with migrants, some sleeping on the concrete as they plead for a place to live in. Officially, police can hold migrants who arrive without authorization for 72 hours, unless they need to be kept longer to complete a quarantine for testing positive for covid-19. So far, 79 of those currently held have tested positive.