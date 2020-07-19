Mint Lite | India hits 1 mn corona cases, Assam floods, masks, Mars & other news

India may have crossed one million coronavirus cases, with no sign of a flattening of the curve, but the health ministry is taking comfort in the fact that the covid-19 case fatality rate is “progressively falling" and is currently at 2.49%, which is one of the lowest in the world. Meanwhile, AIIMS Delhi will start enrolling volunteers for human trials of Covaxin, the indigenous covid-19 vaccine that is set to be ready for public use on 15 August, from Monday. AIIMS Patna and PGIMS Rohtak have already begun clinical trials. For the rest of the national and world news, here is Mint Lite.

79 die in Assam floods

At least 79 people have died in flooding and landslides following three waves of heavy rain in Assam since the end of May. Monday’s forecast remains grim with the water commission warning that the Brahmaputra, already above danger mark, is expected to rise 5cm. More than 270,000 people across 26 of 33 districts have been affected so far, even as the state’s covid-19 case count crosses 26,000. Assam, along with Karnataka and Bihar, has reported the highest percentage jump in deaths and active cases in the past week. In Kaziranga National Park, nine rhinos are among the 108 wild animals that have died in flooding. Close to 85% of the 430sq. km park is under water. While about 60 animals drowned, more than a dozen were killed on the highway adjacent to the park while trying to flee flood waters. Some injured animals died in the rescue centre. More than 130 animals have been rescued by forest rangers.

EU’S $2 trillion wrangling

Despite extending their summit by a third day on Sunday, EU leaders may not reach an agreement on a $2 trillion covid-19 fund to revive their economies, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. Germany and France are negotiating a deal for the EU’s 27 members, facing their worst recession since WWII. The wealthier yet more frugal countries of the Netherlands, Austria, Denmark and Sweden are demanding cuts, suggesting loans rather than grants to southern EU states that have been harder hit by the virus. The ‘Frugal Four’, backed by Finland, are also demanding greater oversight on how funds are spent, and labour reforms in nations with greater debt. A larger recovery plan would require states to provide more cash for EU’s coffers, and UK’s exit raises each state’s contribution. Meanwhile, Hungary, Poland and Slovenia are threatening to veto the package over a proposal to freeze out countries flouting democratic principles.

Don’t think. just wear it

US president Donald Trump has said he won’t order Americans to wear masks despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying the pandemic could be brought under control in four-eight weeks if everybody wears a mask. Masks are common in India but are not always worn properly. Not everyone can find an N95 mask, but any face covering is better than none, especially since research says the virus is airborne. Researchers at Florida Atlantic University simulated coughing fits using a range of commonly used masks and found that a well-fitted mask with two layers of cotton fabric was most effective to reduce the spread of droplets (see chart). Maybe scientists could test the gold, silver and gem-encrusted masks businessmen in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha have been ordering.

It’s ideal time to go to Mars

Every 26 months, Earth and Mars come close enough for a month to create the ideal window to launch missions, by minimizing both travel time and fuel use. There’s window open now till 15 August, and three nations are set to launch missions to find out what Mars was like billions of years ago, when it had water sources that may have supported basic life forms. If weather doesn’t play spoilsport again, UAE’s first Mars orbiter, Amal, or Hope, will lift off today from its launch site in Japan. It is set to reach Mars by early 2021. China has moved a rocket into position to launch its lander, rover and orbiter to Mars, around 23 July. If Tianwen-1 is successful, China will become the third nation, after the former USSR and the US, to land a spacecraft on Mars. Between 30 July and 15 August, US will send out a mission to land a car-sized six-wheeled rover, Perseverance, to collect rock samples. It’s expected to return to earth after a decade.

Feeling lonely? go hug a tree

Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority is out on social media telling people to hug trees to overcome a sense of isolation caused by covid-19 physical distancing rules. At its Apollonia National Park, people are lining up to take tours to hug trees. Israel’s tree-hug campaign follows a similar one launched in April by Iceland. Its forestry service website has photos showing the many ways you can hug a tree. “Be careful not to hug just for a moment. Take hold of the tree and wait until you begin to feel the amount of life begin to flow into you from the tree," it suggests. It recommends five minutes of tree-hugging a day. Japan has known the benefits of being close to nature, and since 1982, shinrin-yoku or “forest bathing" has been part of the national public health programme. Citizens are urged to spend time picnicking and relaxing in the woods. Studies have shown time spent in nature can reduce stress hormone production, and improve feelings of well-being.

