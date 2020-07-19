Mint Lite | India hits 1 mn corona cases, Assam floods, masks, Mars & other news

At least 79 people have died in flooding and landslides following three waves of heavy rain in Assam since the end of May. Monday’s forecast remains grim with the water commission warning that the Brahmaputra, already above danger mark, is expected to rise 5cm. More than 270,000 people across 26 of 33 districts have been affected so far, even as the state’s covid-19 case count crosses 26,000. Assam, along with Karnataka and Bihar, has reported the highest percentage jump in deaths and active cases in the past week. In Kaziranga National Park, nine rhinos are among the 108 wild animals that have died in flooding. Close to 85% of the 430sq. km park is under water. While about 60 animals drowned, more than a dozen were killed on the highway adjacent to the park while trying to flee flood waters. Some injured animals died in the rescue centre. More than 130 animals have been rescued by forest rangers.