Mint Lite | India IT revenues, WTO new chief, life in extreme cold & more

The accidental discovery of marine organisms on a boulder on the sea floor beneath 900 metres of Antarctic ice shelf has led scientists to rethink the limits of life on Earth, reports the Guardian. Researchers stumbled on the life-bearing rock after sinking a borehole through the Filchner-Ronne ice shelf to obtain a sediment core from the seabed. While the boulder scuppered their chances of obtaining the core, footage from a video camera sent down the hole captured the first images of organisms stuck to a rock far beneath an ice shelf. While surveys of Antarctic marine life have found some small mobile organisms far beneath ice shelves, they have never previously found stationary filter-feeders, which survive by ingesting food that falls down on them. Their absence led many scientists to suspect that the total darkness, the lack of food and the -2C temperature was too hostile for them.