Mint Lite | India labour market, Bitcoin, China-Australia row, CO2 & others

According to LinkedIn's latest edition of the 'Labour Market Update', India witnessed a slight recovery in September recruitment activities. Competition for jobs remained lower compared to several months ago, but it is still 30% higher compared to a year ago. The hiring trend has also been noticed in non-tech sectors. According to the report, job seekers who are currently in badly affected sectors such as recreation and travel, are 4.2 times more likely to look for jobs in a different sector, compared to pre-covid time.

Bitcoin at $100,000 in 2021?

View Full Image Bitcoin hit $19,000 on Tuesday and could soon touch its all-time high of just under $20,000

Bitcoin hit $19,000 on Tuesday and could soon touch its all-time high of just under $20,000. Some investors are betting it could quintuple to $100,000 in a year, Reuters reported. Skeptics, though, are unconvinced, as they see it as a speculative asset. But the cryptocurrency has gained about 160% since January, buoyed by institutional demand as well as scarcity. Brian Estes of Off the Chain Capital predicts bitcoin could hit between $100,000 and $288,000 by end-2021, based on a model that utilizes the stock-to-flow ratio measuring the scarcity of commodities like gold. Bitcoin relies on so-called “mining" computers that validate blocks of transactions by competing to solve mathematical puzzles every 10 minutes. The first to solve the puzzle and clear the transaction is rewarded new bitcoins. Its technology was designed to cut the reward for miners in half every four years, a move meant to curb inflation.

A goldmine of coal, off China’s coast

View Full Image Diplomatic spat between China and Australia is spilling into trade now.

Diplomatic spat between China and Australia is spilling into trade now. Bloomberg has reported that more than $500 million worth of Australian coal is on ships anchored off Chinese ports. The impact is not only on Australia, but cuts into a chunk of the world’s dry bulk carriers and threatens to spiral into a humanitarian crisis. Bloomberg and data intelligence firm Kpler have found that more than 50 vessels are anchored off China’s coast. This is a result of China’s move to blacklist many Australian commodities and foodstuffs. The relations between the two had soured ever since Huawei Technologies was barred from building Australia’s 5G network in 2018. Chinese power stations and steel mills were told to stop using Australian coal and ports were instructed not to offload the fuel. Restricting fuel imports is a tactic Beijing has used before to prop up domestic coal prices and support local mining companies.

Record low for refugee resettlement

View Full Image Australia’s Public Interest Advocacy Centre has launched a test case in the federal court to challenge the use of handcuffs while transferring those in immigration detention to and from medical appointments

Australia’s Public Interest Advocacy Centre has launched a test case in the federal court to challenge the use of handcuffs while transferring those in immigration detention to and from medical appointments, reports The Guardian. The case alleges the practice is unlawful under both Australia’s Migration Act and the Disability Discrimination Act. The use of handcuffs for asylum seekers can be traumatizing and has been reprimanded previously by both the Australian Human Rights Commission and the Commonwealth Ombudsman. Meanwhile, according to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, 2020 will be a record low for refugee resettlement. According to latest UNHCR data, only 15,425 refugees were resettled from January to the end of September this year, compared to 50,086 over the same period last year. The agency has requested states to resettle as many refugees as possible and some countries have expanded their capacities.

Atmospheric CO2 rises, despite covid

View Full Image Scientists at the WMO has disclosed that while the pandemic induced lockdown did slow down carbon emissions around the world, it has only marginally slowed the overall rise in concentrations

Even with memes of “nature is healing" doing the rounds on social media, it seems that the global response to the covid-19 pandemic has had very little impact on atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide, reports BBC. Scientists at the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has disclosed that while the pandemic induced lockdown did slow down carbon emissions around the world, it has only marginally slowed the overall rise in concentrations. CO2 levels are measured in parts per million (ppm) - an indication of their overall atmospheric abundance. The global average in 2019 was 410.5ppm, an increase of 2.6ppm over 2018. This was larger than the increase from 2017 to 2018 and bigger than the average over the past decade, says the WMO. Meanwhile, the European Environment Agency on Monday released data that showed that in spite of EU legislation, government pledges and years of campaigning, most European countries have toxic air pollution.

Faint super-planet discovered

View Full Image Scientists have used observations from a radio telescope and a pair of observatories on Maunakea to discover and characterize a cold brown dwarf for the first time, according to an announcement by the University of Hawai’i

Scientists have used observations from a radio telescope and a pair of observatories on Maunakea to discover and characterize a cold brown dwarf for the first time, according to an announcement by the University of Hawai’i . The dwarf, also known as a super planet or ‘failed star’ has been designated BDR J1750+3809 and is the first substellar object detected through radio observations. Before this, dwarfs have mostly been found from infrared sky surveys. Such a discovery is important because it proves that astronomers can detect objects that are too cold and faint to be found in infrared surveys, and perhaps even detect free-floating gas-giant exoplanets. Brown dwarfs lack the mass to trigger hydrogen fusion in their cores, and instead glow at infrared wavelengths with leftover heat from their formation. While they lack the fusion reactions that keep the Sun shining, they can emit light at radio wavelengths.

