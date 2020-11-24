Mint Lite | India labour market, Bitcoin, China-Australia row, CO2 & others

Even with memes of “nature is healing" doing the rounds on social media, it seems that the global response to the covid-19 pandemic has had very little impact on atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide, reports BBC. Scientists at the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has disclosed that while the pandemic induced lockdown did slow down carbon emissions around the world, it has only marginally slowed the overall rise in concentrations. CO2 levels are measured in parts per million (ppm) - an indication of their overall atmospheric abundance. The global average in 2019 was 410.5ppm, an increase of 2.6ppm over 2018. This was larger than the increase from 2017 to 2018 and bigger than the average over the past decade, says the WMO. Meanwhile, the European Environment Agency on Monday released data that showed that in spite of EU legislation, government pledges and years of campaigning, most European countries have toxic air pollution.