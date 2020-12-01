Mint Lite | India malaria control, China PMI, Iran, India Inc & others

Brazil’s Amazon rain forest saw deforestation reach a 12 year high in 2020, reports Reuters. This year destruction of the world's largest rainforest rose 9.5% from a year earlier to 11,088 square kilometers, according to data from Brazil's national space research agency Inpe. Brazil will now miss its own target, established under a 2009 climate change law, for reducing deforestation to roughly 3,900 square kilometers. The consequences for missing the target are not laid out in the law but could leave the government open to lawsuits.

India fares better in malaria control

View Full Image India recorded largest reductions in malaria cases in South-East Asia between 2000-2019, according to World Health Organization data

In a little bit of positive news, India recorded largest reductions in malaria cases in South-East Asia between 2000-2019, according to World Health Organization data, reports the Press Trust of India. The nation went from 20 million in 2000 to about 5.6 million last year, according to the World Malaria Report 2020. Globally, malaria cases in 2019 were about 229 million, an annual estimate that has remained virtually unchanged over the last four years. Last year, the disease claimed about 409,000 lives, compared to 411,000 in 2018. The WHO noted the “impressive gains" made by India in the fight against malaria, with reductions in cases and deaths of 18% and 20%, respectively, over the last two years. Malaria deaths in India declined from about 29,500 in 2000 to about 7,700 last year, the report said. India, however, still accounted for 88% of malaria cases in the WHO South-East Asia Region in 2019.

China factory activity surges

View Full Image The PMI data released on Tuesday by Chinese media group Caixin came just a day after official PMI figures showed growth at its fastest in more than three years

China’s factory activity saw the fastest growth in a decade according to a survey, reports AFP. The purchasing managers index or PMI data released on Tuesday by Chinese media group Caixin came just a day after official PMI figures showed growth at its fastest in more than three years. The 54.9 reading for November smashed expectations—which were for a result around the same as October's 53.6—and is the strongest since November 2010. Anything above 50 is considered growth. The data suggested that manufacturing firms logged a "sharp and accelerated rise in production" in November, with companies attributing this to greater order volumes and recovery from Covid-19 disruptions earlier in the year. PMI surveys for other regions due later are expected to show a continued recovery in factory activity in the euro zone, while U.S. manufacturing activity is seen expanding but at a slower pace.

Nuclear inspections could end in Iran

View Full Image Iran’s Parliament today preliminarily approved a draft legislation that could end inspections of its nuclear sites by early next year

Iran’s Parliament today preliminarily approved a draft legislation that could end inspections of its nuclear sites by early next year, reports Bloomberg. This, experts believe, could further weaken the country’s commitment to an already fragile nuclear deal. If US does not lift oil and banking sanctions within three months of the bills approval, then inspections by international monitors would be restricted. The proposal still requires final approval by parliament and the Guardian Council that vets laws, and voting on its provisions was underway on Tuesday. The draft legislation could increase Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to 20%, which could then be purified to weapons-grade material at short notice. That reactor could be brought online within two months, state-run IRIB News cited a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

UN seeks aid of $35bn for 2021

View Full Image The UN on Tuesday said that $35 bn would be needed for aid in 2021, as the pandemic leaves tens of millions more people in crisis, and with the risk of multiple famines looming

The United Nations on Tuesday said that $35 billion would be needed for aid in 2021, as the pandemic leaves tens of millions more people in crisis, and with the risk of multiple famines looming. The world body's annual Global Humanitarian Overview estimated that 235 million people worldwide will need some form of emergency assistance next year -- a staggering 40% increase in the past year. Next year, one in 33 people worldwide will be in need of aid, the report found, stressing that if all of them lived in one country, it would be the world's fifth largest nation. While the annual appeal is usually focused on severe needs brought on by conflicts, displacement, natural disasters and climate change, this year’s has been the bleakest and darkest period in humanitarian needs, United Nations emergency relief coordinator Mark Lowcock told the AFP.

India Inc positive about recovery

View Full Image The survey, which covered more than 10,000 companies across 39 global markets, including 350 Indian firms, Indian businesses continue to have an appetite for growth and investment

Business in India are hopeful of a quicker return to pre-pandemic levels of profitability than most others, and are positive about international trade despite the ongoing protectionism, says HSBC’s annual Navigator survey. The survey, which covered more than 10,000 companies across 39 global markets, including 350 Indian firms, Indian businesses continue to have an appetite for growth and investment. As per the survey, 87% of Indian businesses, as against the global average of 73%, expect to return to pre-covid levels of profitability within two years. A majority of Indian businesses—around 90%—intend to increase financial investment in their business to become more successful over the next year, notably higher than the global average of 67%. In terms of challenges, a resurgence of covid emerges as the biggest challenge to Indian businesses, threatening chances of recovery and growth.

