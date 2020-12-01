Mint Lite | India malaria control, China PMI, Iran, India Inc & others

In a little bit of positive news, India recorded largest reductions in malaria cases in South-East Asia between 2000-2019, according to World Health Organization data, reports the Press Trust of India. The nation went from 20 million in 2000 to about 5.6 million last year, according to the World Malaria Report 2020. Globally, malaria cases in 2019 were about 229 million, an annual estimate that has remained virtually unchanged over the last four years. Last year, the disease claimed about 409,000 lives, compared to 411,000 in 2018. The WHO noted the “impressive gains" made by India in the fight against malaria, with reductions in cases and deaths of 18% and 20%, respectively, over the last two years. Malaria deaths in India declined from about 29,500 in 2000 to about 7,700 last year, the report said. India, however, still accounted for 88% of malaria cases in the WHO South-East Asia Region in 2019.