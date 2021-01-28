Mint Lite | India Peacebuilding Fund, EU's vaccine export decision & more

India has announced a pledge of $150,000 to activities of the Peacebuilding Fund this year and said that 2021 provides the international community with an opportunity to look at peacebuilding in a more focused manner, especially in the context of the covid pandemic. According to PTI, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN ambassador T.S. Tirumurti pointed out that as the medium-term effects of the covid-19 pandemic become more apparent, it is more important than ever to ensure the fund is adequately and predictably resourced. For more updates, here’s Mint Lite.

Japarov sworn in as Kyryz president

View Full Image Japarov sworn in as Kyryz president

Populist Sadyr Japarov was sworn in as president of ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan Thursday, completing a remarkable transformation from prisoner to president in the space of a few months. Japarov, 52, was serving jail time on hostage-taking charges before he was freed during a political crisis over a parliamentary vote in October, beginning a dizzying rise to the top of the leadership. He won a January 10 presidential election by landslide with close to 80% of the vote. Japarov on Thursday swore to "preserve the integrity of the people and the security of the country" as he placed his hand on the Kyrgyz constitution, which is set to be overhauled in the coming months. Voters chose a presidential form of government over a parliamentary model in a referendum held in parallel to the presidential vote. He would make his first foreign trip as president to Russia, sources revealed to AFP.

Poland’s new abortion rules

View Full Image Poland’s new abortion rules

Poland's government put into effect on Wednesday a constitutional court decision banning terminations of pregnancies with foetal defects, as conservative policies increasingly take root in one of Europe's most devout Catholic countries. The Oct. 22 ruling had led to weeks of massive protests, forcing the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government to delay its implementation, reports Reuters. Small protests gathered late on Wednesday following an announcement PiS would take the official step to enforce the decision imminently, and abortion rights activists announced more would take place on Thursday. Abortion has emerged as one of the most divisive issues since PiS took power in 2015, promising poorer, older and less educated Poles a return to a traditional society mixed with generous welfare policies. On Wednesday, officials said the government would now focus on assisting parents of disabled children, although has been accused by critics of not doing enough in that regard.

Decision today on EU’s vaccine exports

View Full Image Decision today on EU’s vaccine exports

The European Commission will detail today a mechanism to require both notification and authorisation of covid-19 vaccine exports from the bloc, after drugmakers cut scheduled deliveries of doses to the EU's 27 countries. The EU, which has ordered vaccines collectively, learnt last week that AstraZeneca would reduce deliveries of its vaccine, set to be approved this week, by around 60% due to production problems. There have also been shortfalls in supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The Commission, which has coordinated the orders, said on Tuesday it would propose that pharmaceutical firms be required to register their vaccine exports, insisting this was merely to increase transparency. On Thursday, the EU executive said that what it was proposing would involve both transparency and authorisation.

Saudi plans to go the German way

View Full Image Saudi plans to go the German way

Saudi Arabia wants to emulate Germany’s success with renewable energy and be a pioneer in hydrogen production, as the world’s biggest exporter of oil seeks to diversify its economy, reports Bloomberg. The kingdom is working with many countries on green and blue hydrogen projects and those to capture carbon emissions, he said. The green version of the fuel, which produces only water vapor when burned, is made with renewable energy, typically solar and wind power. The blue type is produced from natural gas, with the greenhouse gas emissions being captured so they can’t escape into the atmosphere. While hydrogen is seen as crucial for the switch from oil and gas to cleaner fuels, the technology to make it is still comparatively expensive. Prince Abdulaziz said Saudi Arabia planned to convert half its power sector to gas, while the remainder would be fueled by renewable energy.

Rohingyas reported missing from camp

View Full Image Rohingyas reported missing from camp

Hundreds of Rohingya are missing from a refugee camp in Indonesia and are believed to have been trafficked to neighbouring Malaysia, officials and sources told AFP on Thursday. Just 112 refugees remain at the makeshift camp in Lhokseumawe on Indonesia's northern coast this week, well down from the almost 400 that arrived between June and September last year. Neither local authorities nor the UN could account for the whereabouts of the refugees from the stateless Muslim minority from Myanmar, who are feared to have enlisted traffickers to help them cross the Malacca strait into Malaysia. A Myanmar military crackdown in 2017, which UN investigators said amounted to genocide, forced 750,000 Rohingya to flee across the border into Bangladesh's southeast coastal district of Cox's Bazar, where many ended up in sprawling refugee camps. Thousands have since paid smugglers to get them out of Bangladesh, enduring harrowing, months-long sea journeys.

Curated by Sohini Sen. Have something to share with us? Write to us at feedback@livemint or tweet to @shohinisen

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via