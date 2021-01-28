Mint Lite | India Peacebuilding Fund, EU's vaccine export decision & more

Saudi Arabia wants to emulate Germany’s success with renewable energy and be a pioneer in hydrogen production, as the world’s biggest exporter of oil seeks to diversify its economy, reports Bloomberg. The kingdom is working with many countries on green and blue hydrogen projects and those to capture carbon emissions, he said. The green version of the fuel, which produces only water vapor when burned, is made with renewable energy, typically solar and wind power. The blue type is produced from natural gas, with the greenhouse gas emissions being captured so they can’t escape into the atmosphere. While hydrogen is seen as crucial for the switch from oil and gas to cleaner fuels, the technology to make it is still comparatively expensive. Prince Abdulaziz said Saudi Arabia planned to convert half its power sector to gas, while the remainder would be fueled by renewable energy.