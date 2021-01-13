Mint Lite | India polio program, Japan emergency, deforestation & more

The European Commission says it wants its newly proposed satellite mega-constellation to be offering some sort of initial service in 2024, reports the BBC. The first priority is to fill in gaps in broadband coverage where ground infrastructure cannot reach, but later it will power services such as self-driving cars. The project will in some ways mirror America's Starlink and the UK-Indian OneWeb networks. Its scope has yet to be fully defined. A consortium of aerospace and telecoms companies is doing that right now. But EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said he wanted to get going on the idea as soon as possible. He told the 13th European Space Conference on Tuesday that his objective is to go fast. And therefore it would be appropriate that the Commission puts forward this year a proposal to the European Parliament and the Council so they can move concretely.