Mint Lite | India's vaccine support, UK budget, EU vaccine-passport & more

Sovereign wealth funds will have to navigate growing regulatory scrutiny across some of their favoured areas for investment such as pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, technology and logistics, a new report said on Wednesday. Infrastructure was their top investment by sector, accounting for 26% of total deal volume from July 2019 to September 2020, followed by services and technology, according to the Sovereign Wealth Funds report, a collaboration between IE Center for the Governance of Change and ICEX-Invest in Spain. Pharma, software and biotech attracted the largest investment by industry, accounting for about 19% of deals .Regulators have focused more closely on some of those areas in the aftermath of the pandemic.Governments of about 50 countries have imposed rules on exports of products used in the public health response to the covid-19 pandemic, according to UN data.