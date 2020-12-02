Mint Lite | India SIP inflow, UN Covid session, WFH, new species & others

The All India Motor Transport Congress, an apex body of transporters, has come out in support of agitating farmers. The AIMTC, which represents about 95 lakh truckers and other entities, have threatened to halt operations in northern India from December 8 if the government fails to address concerns of the farming community, reports the Press Trust of India. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting for seven consecutive days at the borders of the national capital against the Centre's new farm laws.

SIP inflow rises for first time in 7 months

View Full Image India’s investment in mutual funds through SIP rose to ₹ 7,800 crore in October indicating a return to normalisation for the retail investor

Breaking a half year streak of decline, India’s investment in mutual funds through Systematic Investment Plans (SIP) rose to ₹7,800 crore in October indicating a return to normalisation for the retail investor. The industry raised ₹7,800 crore through the SIP route last month, compared with ₹7,788 crore garnered in September, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed. This is the first time since March this year—the month when the first lockdown was announced—that SIP inflows have increased. A total of 11.27 lakh SIPs were registered in October, while 7.87 lakh were discontinued or whose tenure completed. Considering the fact that economy is slowly reviving and job market is also reaching pre-covid-19 levels gradually, FYERS Head (Research) Gopal Kavalireddi told PTI that investors are resuming their investments, which was either paused due to paucity of funds or withdrawn to meet expense.

World leaders to meet at special UN session

View Full Image A two-day special session of the UN General Assembly on covid-19 to be held today and tomorrow

A two-day special session of the UN General Assembly on covid-19 to be held today and tomorrow, will see world leaders, the top leadership of the UN and vaccine developers discuss the pandemic's impact as well as the multi-faceted, coordinated response required to address the greatest global health crisis in decades, reports PTI. The world organisation said government leaders, United Nations' principals and other relevant stakeholders would be able to engage in dialogue on the impact of the pandemic on people, societies and economies and discuss the multi-faceted, coordinated response required to address this crisis. The two-day special session will allow many stakeholders to share their experiences in fighting the pandemic, reflect on the global response to date, and forge a united, coordinated, and people-centered path forward. French President Emmanuel Macron, Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are expected to address the session.

WFH led to more TV viewing

View Full Image Working from home may be stressful for many, but according to a new survey by research firm Nielsen, it has increased our connect with the idiot box

Working from home may be stressful for many, but according to a new survey by research firm Nielsen, it has increased our connect with the idiot box. According to the survey, professionals working from home during the pandemic are spending two hours and 10 minutes more per week watching TV during the day than they did before the coronavirus struck. About 65% of consumers surveyed back in August said they were watching videos during breaks, but more than half also said they tune in while working, often with the sound on. This can be an important finding especially for the advertising industry, which can now reach out to its target audience even outside of its regular hours. The unemployed and those not in the labor force, however, watched less daytime TV during the pandemic.

Singapore okays cultured meat unit

View Full Image If you want to be futuristic, try eating lab created food. Singapore has become the first country in the world to approve the sale of lab-created meat.

If you want to be futuristic, try eating lab created food. Singapore has become the first country in the world to approve the sale of lab-created meat. Eat Just Inc—a maker of meat and egg substitute—will create products from animal cells without the slaughter of any chickens. Eat Just is initially working with local manufacturer the Food Innovation and Resource Centre to make the cultured chicken. Additionally, the company is buying more equipment to expand sales to other restaurants—and eventually grocery stores, reports Bloomberg. The densely populated nation, which relies mostly on other countries for food, has deepened its focus on getting enough to eat for its 5.7 million people as the covid-19 crisis exposed fragility in supply chains worldwide. The city-state is trying to produce 30% of its own food by 2030, up from less than 10% today, and has recently accelerated funding for local farms.

New species found in deep-sea

View Full Image With the help of high-definition underwater cameras, scientists have indentified, for the first time, a small gelatinous blob in the deep sea as a new species

With the help of high-definition underwater cameras, scientists have indentified, for the first time, a small gelatinous blob in the deep sea as a new species, reports The Guardian. Officially called the Duobrachium sparksae, the newly discovered creature is actually a species of comb jelly. While it was actually discovered in an underwater canyon north-west of Puerto Rico in April 2015 , it is only now that it has been described in a research paper. No physical specimens of the animal have been collected but the species was declared from video taken 3,900 metres below the surface in an expedition led by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Comb Jellies can be just a few millimetres long but are carnivores that eat small arthropods and are able to propel themselves forward by beating rows of hairlike structures found on their surface. They are not closely related to jellyfish.

