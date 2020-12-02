Mint Lite | India SIP inflow, UN Covid session, WFH, new species & others

Working from home may be stressful for many, but according to a new survey by research firm Nielsen, it has increased our connect with the idiot box. According to the survey, professionals working from home during the pandemic are spending two hours and 10 minutes more per week watching TV during the day than they did before the coronavirus struck. About 65% of consumers surveyed back in August said they were watching videos during breaks, but more than half also said they tune in while working, often with the sound on. This can be an important finding especially for the advertising industry, which can now reach out to its target audience even outside of its regular hours. The unemployed and those not in the labor force, however, watched less daytime TV during the pandemic.