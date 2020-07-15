Mint Lite | India trade surplus, covid vaccine, Netflix top movies & other news

Richard Branson once said, “If you want to be a millionaire, start with a billion dollars and launch a new airline." The British billionaire’s words seem truer than ever during the pandemic, which has taken a bite out of many fortunes invested in the capital intensive, volatile aviation sector. Branson has now used $250 million of his own money to rescue Virgin Atlantic. The market values of 10 public airlines linked to magnates on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index have fallen $14 billion this year. In May, Warren Buffet unloaded stocks in four US airlines, United, Delta, American and Southwest, saying the sector had lost money for Berkshire Hathaway. From Chile to US to Brazil, investments in airlines such as LatAm, which declared bankruptcy, have hurt the rich. Recovery is a while away. IATA recently said the global airline industry is likely to report losses of $84.3 billion in 2020 with airlines in Asia-Pacific, including India, being worst hit.