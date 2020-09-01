Mint Lite | Indian rupee, Zoom profit, Venice film fest, ozone & other news

Top-tier festivals such as Cannes have been forced online, but the most prestigious of them all, the Venice Film Festival, will go ahead in the real world from Wednesday, though masks, distancing, temperature checks and other covid-era rules will be enforced. There will be no fans as a smaller contingent of stars walk the red carpet at the first such internat-ional event since March when covid-19 affected most nations. It will be a mostly-European affair as restrictions on travel from the US to Europe have meant that Hollywood films, which often use Venice as a springboard for other festivals and ultimately the Oscars, are essentially no-shows this year. Venice has had a hard year since the 2019 floods, followed by the virus outbreak, which has hit both the tourism and cruise industries. Italy was one of the first and the worst affected by the virus in Europe, and the film festival is being seen as a step towards revival.