Mint Lite | Indonesia poll, threat to democracy, vaccine hoarding & more

A coalition of campaigning bodies has warned that rich countries are already hoarding vaccines which can have a severe impact on citizens living in poorer countries, reports BBC. The People’s Vaccine Alliance says nearly 70 lower-income countries will only be able to vaccinate one in 10 people. This is despite Oxford-AstraZeneca pledging to provide 64% of its doses to people in developing nations. However, measures are being taken to ensure access to vaccines is fair around the globe. This vaccine commitment, known as Covax, has managed to secure 700 million doses of vaccines to be distributed between the 92 lower-income countries that have signed up. But even with this, the People’s Vaccine Alliance—which includes Amnesty International and Oxfam—says there is not enough to go round, and drug companies should share their technology to make sure more doses are produced.