Mint Lite | International flights, Ex-Google CEO, festive cheers

Eric Schmidt, who left the board of Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. in 2019 but is still one of its largest shareholders, has called social networks “amplifiers for idiots". At a virtual conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, the former Google CEO said the antitrust lawsuit the US government filed against the company on Tuesday was misplaced, but that more regulation may be in order for social networks in general, reports Bloomberg. “The context of social networks serving as amplifiers for idiots and crazy people is not what we intended. Unless the industry gets its act together in a really clever way, there will be regulation," he said. Schmidt also argued Google’s massive search business—the target of the US Department of Justice’s antitrust suit—continues to be so successful because people choose it over competitors, not because it uses its size to block smaller rivals.