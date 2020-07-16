The first regular international flights to France and the US will start from Friday, almost four months after India suspended international air travel, except in the case of emergencies, due to the covid-19 outbreak. Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said India will use “air bubbles" for international travel, and has signed bilateral agreements with France and the US and is in “advanced talks" with Germany and the UK. He said India is likely to operate 55-60% of its pre-coronavirus capacity of domestic flights by November. For more national and world news, here’s Mint Lite.

Reliance, a threat to Amazon?

View Full Image Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani has said the company will expand its ecommerce platform JioMart, which was launched this year and connects small retailers with consumers, to groceries, electronics and fashion

Over the last few months, Reliance Jio has been on a fundraising spree, attracting about $20 billion from private equity funds as well as Google and Facebook. Its aggressive fundraising and expansion plans could be a threat to Amazon and Walmart, which have placed significant bets on India. Reliance Digital now covers everything from online shopping and telecom to digital payments. Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani has said the company will expand its ecommerce platform JioMart, which was launched this year and connects small retailers with consumers, to groceries, electronics and fashion. This is where partners such as Facebook and Google will help, and will put Reliance in direct competition with Amazon and Walmart, both of which have established logistics and warehousing infrastructure. Real disruption might be a few years out, but for now, Reliance seems to be following the playbook of Tencent and Alibaba, which offer a gamut of services.

Spain honours covid victims

View Full Image Spain remembered the 28,413 people who died of covid-19 in the country in a solemn ceremony on Thursday.

Spain remembered the 28,413 people who died of covid-19 in the country in a solemn ceremony on Thursday. The 400-odd guests included families of about 100 people who died, medical personnel, police and essential workers, who spoke at the ceremony, led by Spain King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, with government, EU and WHO officials at Madrid’s Royal Palace. The ceremony was held a day before a two-day EU summit, starting Friday, on a proposed $850 billion recovery package. Several countries are calling for the money to be disbursed not as grants, but as loans tied to economic reforms. Last month, Spain held 10 days of official mourning for coronavirus victims when flags flew at half-mast. In addition to suffering the world’s seventh highest death toll from the disease, Spain’s economy has been affected by the economic slump. It is only now emerging from a strict three-month lockdown, which was imposed on 14 March.

Local outbreaks hit India

It’s just over a month since the country emerged from a 10-week lockdown to limit covid-19 spread, but fresh local outbreaks are forcing many states to restore restrictions. Karnataka now has more active cases than Delhi, and is the third worst affected state, due to both a surge in cases and the high recovery rate in Delhi. Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are likely to surpass Delhi soon. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have over half the country’s active cases. In the past seven days, Assam, Karnataka and Bihar have reported the biggest percentage jumps in deaths. Among states with at least 50 deaths (chart), Karnataka’s toll is rising the fastest, with a nearly 90% increase in the past week. The figure is 51% for Andhra Pradesh, though the state has fewer than 500 deaths. For more, read Plain Facts.

The highs and lows of job cuts

View Full Image Almost 650,000 people on payrolls in the UK have lost jobs since the covid-19 outbreak began in March

Almost 650,000 people on payrolls in the UK have lost jobs since the covid-19 outbreak began in March. The rate of decline in employment slowed in June compared to May. In India, the trend seems similar—the rate remains high, though it has been declining from a record rise during lockdown in May. The rate came down to 7.44% in the week ended 12 July, aided by an improvement in the rural job situation due to sowing of crops and return of workers to urban workplaces. The pandemic has also hit the British royal family finances. Royal Collection Trust, which manages the queen’s art, will lose £30 million from closing palaces to visitors this year. Though the palaces have opened in a limited way this week, the trust has decided to make up the shortfall by selling “luxury gin" for £40 a bottle. Queen Elizabeth is said to have supervised the making of Buckingham Palace Gin, which uses ingredients from 94-year-old monarch’s garden.

New travel mode: Motorhome

View Full Image Governments have introduced subsidies, fee waivers, travel bubbles and freebies to draw tourists

India may be closed to travellers for a while longer but quite a few countries have opened up to tourism, an industry that contributed 10% of total world GDP in 2019. Governments have introduced subsidies, fee waivers, travel bubbles and freebies to draw tourists. Across Europe, despite the reopening of borders on 15 June, most people remain reluctant to go abroad, and a new trend has emerged. There’s an uptick in registration of motorhomes, or vehicles with accommodation, as people pick driving holidays over flying. In Germany, over 10,000 new motorhomes were registered in May, a rise of 32% year-on-year; France’s registrations are up 2%, and in Spain, there was a 20% increase in sales in June compared to last year. Other offers include Bulgaria’s subsidized chartered flights, free umbrellas and sunbeds. In Italy, low-income families will get tax credits if they take a domestic vacation, and Prague is offering vouchers for hotel stays.

