Mint Lite | International flights, is RIL a threat to Amazon? and other news

Over the last few months, Reliance Jio has been on a fundraising spree, attracting about $20 billion from private equity funds as well as Google and Facebook. Its aggressive fundraising and expansion plans could be a threat to Amazon and Walmart, which have placed significant bets on India. Reliance Digital now covers everything from online shopping and telecom to digital payments. Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani has said the company will expand its ecommerce platform JioMart, which was launched this year and connects small retailers with consumers, to groceries, electronics and fashion. This is where partners such as Facebook and Google will help, and will put Reliance in direct competition with Amazon and Walmart, both of which have established logistics and warehousing infrastructure. Real disruption might be a few years out, but for now, Reliance seems to be following the playbook of Tencent and Alibaba, which offer a gamut of services.