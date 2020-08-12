Mint Lite | IPL's 1st covid case, bid for US Cong, Bitcoin, e-tourism & others

UK has slipped into the deepest recession of any major economy (see chart) despite a recovery in June as covid-19 restrictions eased. Between April and June 2020, economic output shrank 20.4% compared to the first three months of the year. It’s the worst quarterly slump since record keeping began in 1955. Since the pandemic began, 730,000 people have lost jobs, and there are fears of more layoffs when the government’s furlough programme winds up in October. People have also taken pay cuts, which affected consumption and living standards. Overall, in the first six months of 2020, UK economic output fell by a cumulative 22.1%, much more than Germany, France and Italy, and double the 10.6% fall recorded in US, the Office for National Statistics said. The ONS said the collapse was due to closure of shops, hotels, restaurants, schools and car repair shops. Services, which contributes four-fifths of the economy, suffered the biggest quarterly decline on record. To add to this, UK is still negotiating Brexit, and if the trade deal is not closed by the end of the year, British companies will have to shoulder additional costs to do business across borders. It’s likely to affect economic recovery further.