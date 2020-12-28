Mint Lite | Jio tower sabotage, Kim, migrants in Bosnia, Zhang Zhan & others

A report by charity Christian Aid lists 10 events that saw thousands of lives lost and major insurance costs, reports BBC. Six of these took place in Asia, with floods in China and India inflicting damage of more than $40 billion. In the US, record hurricanes and wildfires caused some $60 billion in losses while massive locust swarms ruined crops worth $8.5 billion in Africa. Financial costs tend to be higher in richer countries as they have more valuable property, it noted, but some extreme weather events in 2020 were devastating in poorer countries. For more updates, here’s Mint Lite.

Punjab to probe Jio tower sabotage

Authorities in Punjab are investigating whether protesting farmers were disrupting power supply to hundreds of telecom towers, a state official said on Monday, amid protests over new farm laws

Authorities in Punjab are investigating whether protesting farmers were disrupting power supply to hundreds of telecom towers, a state official said on Monday, amid protests over new farm laws. A senior Punjab state police official said the power supply was disrupted to several telecom towers in the state, mainly ones owned by Jio, the telecommunications arm of Reliance Industries Ltd. An official close to Jio told Reuters that more than 1,400 of its 9,000 plus towers were affected as power supplies and fibre to the towers were cut but could not confirm whether farmers were behind the damage. Some bundles of Jio’s fibre kept for laying were also burnt at one location, the official said, declining to be named. Jio did not immediately respond to a request for a comment. At least 1,600 towers were affected in total due to the power supply disruption and about 30 towers have been damaged.

Kim Jong Un’s next move

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been grappling with the toughest challenges of his nine-year rule

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been grappling with the toughest challenges of his nine-year rule. But he is now set to open a massive ruling Workers’ Party congress next month to try to muster stronger public loyalty to him and lay out new economic and foreign policies, reports the Associated Press. A delay in finding the solution to the covid-19 crisis could prolong North Korea’s self-imposed lockdown and possibly set conditions for an economic storm that destabilizes food and exchange markets and triggers panic among the public. The congress, the first in five years, is the ruling party’s top decision-making body. At the 2016 congress, Kim put himself in front, reaffirming his commitment to developing nuclear weapons and announcing an ambitious development plan. Five years on, experts say Kim doesn’t have many options other than to further squeeze his populace for more patience and labour.

Benefits of supply chain shifts

The Ficci-Dhruva Advisors Survey conducted this month has found that India could benefit from the likely shift in global supply chains from China to other economies in the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic.

The Ficci-Dhruva Advisors Survey conducted this month has found that India could benefit from the likely shift in global supply chains from China to other economies in the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic. The survey covered more than 150 companies in India, reports the Press Trust of India. According to Ficci, nearly 70% of the survey participants have said India could benefit from this move and they expect a fair share of manufacturing to shift from China to India in the near future. Moreover, the prospect of introduction of a vaccine against covid-19 early next year has improved the confidence level of businesses, with almost 74% of the participants foreseeing a significant positive impact on their business once the vaccine is made available, the survey revealed.

Migrants without shelter in Bosnia

Hundreds of migrants were stranded this weekend in a burnt-out tent camp in Bosnia as heavy snow fell in the country and winter temperatures suddenly dropped

Hundreds of migrants were stranded this weekend in a burnt-out tent camp in Bosnia as heavy snow fell in the country and winter temperatures suddenly dropped, reports AP. A fire earlier last week destroyed much of the camp near the town of Bihac that already was harshly criticized by international officials and aid groups as being inadequate for housing refugees and migrants. Despite the fire, Bosnian authorities have failed to find new accommodations for the migrants at Lipa, leaving around 1,000 people stuck in the cold, with no facilities or heat, eating only meagre food parcels provided by aid groups. Bosnia has become a bottleneck for thousands of migrants hoping to reach Western Europe.The EU has warned Bosnia that thousands of migrants face a freezing winter without shelter, and it has urged the country’s bickering politicians to set aside their differences and take action.

China jails citizen journalist

A Chinese citizen journalist was jailed for four years on Monday for her reporting from Wuhan

A Chinese citizen journalist was jailed for four years on Monday for her reporting from Wuhan as the covid-19 outbreak unfurled, her lawyer said, almost a year after details of an “unknown viral pneumonia" surfaced in the central China city reports AFP. Zhang Zhan, a former lawyer, was sentenced at a brief hearing in a Shanghai court for allegedly “picking quarrels and provoking trouble" during her reporting in the chaotic initial stages of the outbreak. Controlling the information flow during an unprecedented global health crisis has been pivotal in allowing China’s communist authorities to reframe the narrative in their favour, with President Xi Jinping being garlanded for his leadership by the country’s ruling party. But that has come at a serious cost to anyone who has criticized the official storyline. Eight whistleblowers have been punished as they criticized the government’s response to the outbreak.

