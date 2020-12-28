Mint Lite | Jio tower sabotage, Kim, migrants in Bosnia, Zhang Zhan & others

Authorities in Punjab are investigating whether protesting farmers were disrupting power supply to hundreds of telecom towers, a state official said on Monday, amid protests over new farm laws. A senior Punjab state police official said the power supply was disrupted to several telecom towers in the state, mainly ones owned by Jio, the telecommunications arm of Reliance Industries Ltd. An official close to Jio told Reuters that more than 1,400 of its 9,000 plus towers were affected as power supplies and fibre to the towers were cut but could not confirm whether farmers were behind the damage. Some bundles of Jio’s fibre kept for laying were also burnt at one location, the official said, declining to be named. Jio did not immediately respond to a request for a comment. At least 1,600 towers were affected in total due to the power supply disruption and about 30 towers have been damaged.