Mint Lite | Jobs, hair to stop oil spill, women working more and other news

The US’ space agency is grounding itself in equity, diversity and inclusion. Nasa has said it will no longer use some unofficial “cosmic nicknames that are not only insensitive, but can be actively harmful". Nicknames make constellations, galaxies, planetary nebulae and other cosmic objects more approachable, or easy for the public to relate to—like Barnard 33, or the “Horsehead Nebula", which invokes its appearance. The Horsehead Nebula will retain its nickname but a committee of diversity and inclusion experts will review the rest of the nicknames to make sure that none of them have objectionable cultural or historical connotations. Among the names that will no longer be used are “Eskimo Nebula" for the planetary nebula NGC 2392, as the terms Eskimo is “is widely viewed as a colonial term with a racist history, imposed on the indigenous people of Arctic regions." A pair of spiral galaxies, NGC 4567 and NGC 4568, in the Virgo Galaxy Cluster will no longer be referred to the “Siamese Twins Galaxy". “Often seemingly innocuous nicknames can be harmful and detract from the science," a Nasa release says.