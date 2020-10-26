Mint Lite | Law for bad air, UN Nuclear ban deal, Household wealth & more

Japan has decided against signing a UN treaty that bans nuclear weapons, rejecting the wishes of atomic bomb survi-vors in Japan, who are urging the government to work for a nuclear-free world. The UN said 50 countries have ratified the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, paving the way for its entry into force in 90 days, AP reports. The deal was hailed by anti-nuclear activists, but opposed by the US and other nuclear powers. Japan has decided not to sign the treaty though it is the world’s only country to have suffered nuclear attacks and has renounced its own possession, production or hosting of nuclear weapons. Japan hosts 50,000 American troops and is protected by the US nuclear umbrella. Atomic bomb survivors, most of them in their 80s and who have long worked for the treaty, said they would keep working to change policy. There are over 14,000 nuclear bombs in the world.