Mint Lite | Lebanese shutdown, Trust ebbs in post covid world, Uganda & more

Lebanese authorities began enforcing an 11-day nationwide shutdown and round the clock curfew Thursday, hoping to limit the spread of coronavirus infections spinning out of control after the holiday period. For the first time, residents were required to request a one-hour permit to be allowed to leave the house for “emergencies," including going to the bakery, pharmacist, doctor, hospital or airport. Meanwhile, Germany, Britain and the Netherlands indicated strict covid-19 curbs would last into early February and Italy said it would extend its state of emergency to the end of April.

Politician vs musician in Uganda polls

View Full Image A 38-year-old pop star is challenging one of Africa's longest serving leaders in Uganda's hotly contested election.

A 38-year-old pop star is challenging one of Africa's longest serving leaders in Uganda's hotly contested election. Robert Kyagulanyi, known by his stage name Bobi Wine, says he represents the country's younger generation, while Yoweri Museveni says he is standing for stability, reports BBC. The campaign has been marred by serious violence, which has seen dozens of people killed. The government has ordered a block on all social media.President Museveni says this was because Facebook had banned several accounts which backed his ruling party. Ugandan police say they will deploy officers on rooftops of the capital Kampala on election day. President Museveni is seeking his sixth elected term in office after 35 years in power. Campaigning had been banned in the capital Kampala, and several other districts. The opposition says this is because it is popular in those areas, but the government says it was to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

From reformer to wrecker

View Full Image In an Ipsos poll on Tuesday 73% of voters said Matteo Renzi was pursuing his own interests

Matteo Renzi, who as prime minister once enthused Italians and foreign observers with his promises of reform, is now among the country's most unpopular figures, his name almost a byword for disloyalty and ruthless political manoeuvres, reports Reuters. Renzi pulled his tiny centrist party Italia Viva from the coalition, unseating Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's government and throwing Italy into political chaos in the midst of a resurgent coronavirus emergency. His reason for doing so is hard to pinpoint. His original complaint was over Conte's plans for spending billions of euros promised by the European Union to relaunch the battered economy. Italy's draft "Recovery Plan" offered too little for the health service, culture, and infrastructure, Renzi said, and it was to be overseen by a group of unelected experts which he argued was an insult to parliament. In an Ipsos poll on Tuesday 73% of voters said he was pursuing his own interests.

Trust ebbs in post covid world

View Full Image Trust in governments, business chiefs and media is crumbling amid a perceived mis-handling by leaders of the coronavirus pandemic

Trust in governments, business chiefs and media is crumbling amid a perceived mis-handling by leaders of the coronavirus pandemic and a widespread feeling among ordinary citizens that they are being misled, a global survey has found. The Edelman Trust Barometer, which for two decades has polled thousands of people on their trust in core institutions, found 57% of people believe government leaders, business chiefs and journalists are spreading falsehoods or exaggerations. "We have a leadership crisis," Richard Edelman, whose Edelman communications group produces the survey, said at the Reuters Next conference on Wednesday after its release. Governments, which in a previous survey conducted early in the pandemic saw a bounce in their trust ratings from publics who wanted them to prioritise saving lives over the economy, saw sharp losses in trust levels as the year progressed.

Prison sentence for South Korea’s ex-president

View Full Image South Korea's Supreme Court upheld a 20-year prison term for former President Park Geun-hye over bribery and other crimes as it wrapped up a historic corruption case

South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a 20-year prison term for former President Park Geun-hye over bribery and other crimes as it wrapped up a historic corruption case, reports PTI. The ruling means Park, who was ousted from office and arrested in 2017, potentially serves a combined 22 years behind bars, following a separate conviction for illegally meddling in her party's candidate nominations ahead of parliamentary elections in 2016. But the finalising of her prison term also makes her eligible for a special presidential pardon, a looming possibility as the country's deeply-split electorate approaches the presidential election in March next year. Park was convicted of colluding with her longtime confidante, Choi Soon-sil, to take millions of dollars in bribes and extortion from some of the country's largest business groups, including Samsung, while she was in office from 2013 to 2016.

Artistic masterstrokes from history

View Full Image Archaeologists have discovered the world's oldest known animal cave painting in Indonesia - a wild pig - believed to be drawn 45,500 years ago

Archaeologists have discovered the world's oldest known animal cave painting in Indonesia - a wild pig - believed to be drawn 45,500 years ago. According to BBC, painted using dark red ochre pigment, the life-sized picture of the Sulawesi warty pig appears to be part of a narrative scene. The picture was found in the Leang Tedongnge cave in a remote valley on the island of Sulawesi. It provides the earliest evidence of human settlement of the region. "The people who made it were fully modern, they were just like us, they had all of the capacity and the tools to do any painting that they liked," said Maxime Aubert, the co-author of the report published in Science Advances journal. A dating specialist, Aubert had identified a calcite deposit that had formed on top of the painting, and used Uranium-series isotope dating to determine that the deposit was 45,500 years old.

Curated by Sohini Sen. Have something to share with us? Write to us at feedback@livemint or tweet to @shohinisen

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via