Mint Lite | Lebanese shutdown, Trust ebbs in post covid world, Uganda & more

A 38-year-old pop star is challenging one of Africa's longest serving leaders in Uganda's hotly contested election. Robert Kyagulanyi, known by his stage name Bobi Wine, says he represents the country's younger generation, while Yoweri Museveni says he is standing for stability, reports BBC. The campaign has been marred by serious violence, which has seen dozens of people killed. The government has ordered a block on all social media.President Museveni says this was because Facebook had banned several accounts which backed his ruling party. Ugandan police say they will deploy officers on rooftops of the capital Kampala on election day. President Museveni is seeking his sixth elected term in office after 35 years in power. Campaigning had been banned in the capital Kampala, and several other districts. The opposition says this is because it is popular in those areas, but the government says it was to prevent the spread of Covid-19.