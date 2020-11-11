Mint Lite | Lebanon, capital spending, Hong Kong lawmakers, Popa Langur & others

The Popa Langur, a newly discovered species in the remote forests of Myanmar, is already facing extinction. The count for the spectacle-eyed, leaf eaters have dwindled down to only 200 individuals. This, scientists believe, is due partly to hunting but mostly because of habitat loss. The discovery of this species had taken a while as well. Early explorers to Burma collected the droppings, which had never been examined in detail. Once researchers extracted DNA and measured physical features such as tail and ear length and compared that with those of wild populations, a new species was found. Most of the Popa Langurs live in a wildlife sanctuary park on the slopes of Mount Popa. Myanmar has been collaborating with international scientists for the last decade or so. This has led to the discovery of several species new to science, including reptiles and amphibians. But the discovery of a new primate is rare.