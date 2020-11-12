Mint Lite| Lebanon exodus, Singapore talent search, India covid vaccine & others

Lebanon, often called the medical capital of the Middle East, might lose this honour as hundreds of doctors and surgeons leave the country for a better life outside. Many of these doctors are ones who had been in demand in Europe and USA, before they returned to their homeland after the 1975-90 civil war. However, they seem to have lost hope that situation in the country would get any better in the near future. Complains are rife about a decrease in wages, shortages of equipment, staff and even some basic supplies in their hospitals. Sharaf Abou Sharaf, head of the doctors’ syndicate has admitted to Reuters that the departure of 400 doctors so far this year has created a major problem, especially for university hospitals where the doctors both practised and taught. In the past one year, the country has been through an uprising against its political leaders, bankruptcy of the state and a huge explosion in Beirut.