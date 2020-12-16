Mint Lite | London corona restrictions, covid at home test, refugees & more

London has been placed under tough restrictions from Wednesday, along with Germany’s hard lockdown. Italy’s prime minister said he plans further curbs to slow cases during the festive season, and the Dutch government is imposing stricter rules for five weeks, reports Bloomberg. While Italy may see a closure of bars and restaurants, as well as non-essential shops, and strict limits on people leaving their homes, in South Africa alcohol sales will be curbed and some beaches will be closed to control the spread of covid-19.

Global litigation financiers plan India entry

View Full Image Some of the world's top litigation financiers, such as Australia's Omni Bridgeway, plan to tap the Indian market by funding the legal costs of disputes that embroil companies

Some of the world's top litigation financiers, such as Australia's Omni Bridgeway, plan to tap the Indian market by funding the legal costs of disputes that embroil companies, executives told Reuters. The concept of litigation finance is widely prevalent in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, where such financiers pay legal fees and other costs of commercial lawsuits, arbitration or shareholder disputes and in return get a share of the award from a settlement or a win. So far in India, however, it has been a little-known concept, with cases few and far between. While companies stand to gain by safeguarding themselves against costs of fighting big-ticket claims, financiers and their investors stand a chance to get higher returns on their investment when a decision favours those they are backing. The financiers initially plan to focus on international arbitration cases involving Indian parties.

US FDA approves at-home test

View Full Image The US Food and Drug administration has authorized emergency use of the first over-the-counter covid-19 antigen test, which can be used at home

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized emergency use of the first over-the-counter covid-19 antigen test, which can be used at home. The test by Ellume offers a nasal swab analyzer that connects to a software application on users' smartphone, and gives results in 20 minutes. Anyone above two years of age, including those not showing symptoms, can take the test, the agency said. The regulatory nods will help expand Americans' access to testing, reduce the burden on laboratories and test supplies, and give more testing options, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement. The agency, however, cautioned that like other antigen tests, a small percentage of results from the test may be false. The company is likely to ship over 100,000 tests per day from next month, with plans to manufacture 20 million test-kits within the first half of 2021.

Electric cars’ price movement

View Full Image Electric vehicles may cost about the same as their gas-guzzling brethren in just three or four years—and only get cheaper from there

Electric vehicles may cost about the same as their gas-guzzling brethren in just three or four years—and only get cheaper from there, according to a new report from BloombergNEF. Electric cars and buses have long been saddled with bigger up-front costs than those burning gasoline or diesel, due to the cost of batteries. But researchers say that price premium will disappear once battery packs reach $100 per kilowatt-hour—a tipping point BNEF expects to occur in 2023, according to its 2020 Battery Price Survey. Battery costs have plunged nearly 90% in the last decade, from $1,100 per kilowatt-hour in 2010 to $137 this year. Packs built for cars—as opposed to home solar arrays or pieces of the power grid—cost even less. They now average $126 per kilowatt-hour.

Marriage to escape refugee camp

View Full Image As conditions deteriorate in increasingly overcrowded Bangladeshi refugee camps, desperate parents are marrying off their daughters to Rohingya men thousands of kilometres away in Malaysia

As conditions deteriorate in increasingly overcrowded Bangladeshi refugee camps, desperate parents are marrying off their daughters to Rohingya men thousands of kilometres away in Malaysia. Wed by phone or video apps, the girls have little say in such unions before beginning treacherous journeys to reach them. Arranged marriages are part of Rohingya custom, but in the Bangladeshi refugee camps, families have little income and struggle to afford the traditional dowries required. Virtual weddings and international betrothals can seem an ideal solution. Charities warn that families in camps can be easily tricked, mistaking human traffickers and pimps for matchmakers offering brighter futures. The increase in attempts at sailings is driven by desperation at life in the camps, where refugee numbers have swelled to almost one million since a 2017 military crackdown in mostly Buddhist Myanmar, Chris Lewa, director of NGO the Arakan Project told AFP.

Kangaroos can communicate

View Full Image Kangaroos can learn to communicate with humans similar to how domesticated dogs do, by using their gaze to 'point' and ask for help

According to a study by the University of Sydney, Kangaroos can learn to communicate with humans similar to how domesticated dogs do, by using their gaze to "point" and ask for help. The study involved 11 kangaroos that lived in captivity but had not been domesticated. Ten of the 11 marsupials would gaze at researchers when they were unable to open a box with food, according to the report. Nine alternately looked at the human and at the container, as a way of pointing or gesturing toward the object. The findings challenge the notion that only domesticated animals such as dogs, horses or goats communicate with humans, and suggests many more animals could grasp how to convey meaning to humans. "We interpreted this as a deliberate form of communication, a request for help," Alan McElligott, the Irish researcher who led the study, told Reuters in a call from Hong Kong.

