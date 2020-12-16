Mint Lite | London corona restrictions, covid at home test, refugees & more

According to a study by the University of Sydney, Kangaroos can learn to communicate with humans similar to how domesticated dogs do, by using their gaze to "point" and ask for help. The study involved 11 kangaroos that lived in captivity but had not been domesticated. Ten of the 11 marsupials would gaze at researchers when they were unable to open a box with food, according to the report. Nine alternately looked at the human and at the container, as a way of pointing or gesturing toward the object. The findings challenge the notion that only domesticated animals such as dogs, horses or goats communicate with humans, and suggests many more animals could grasp how to convey meaning to humans. "We interpreted this as a deliberate form of communication, a request for help," Alan McElligott, the Irish researcher who led the study, told Reuters in a call from Hong Kong.