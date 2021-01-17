Mint Lite | Marijuana in food, surging pet food sales, NASA's SLS tests & more

A "Giggling bread" and "joyfully dancing salad" aren't the usual dishes on a menu in Thailand, but one eatery is hoping its cannabis-infused cuisine can lure foreign tourists and take the taboo out of the now- legalised leaf. The restaurant at the Chao Phya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri started serving its own happy meals this month, after Thailand de-listed cannabis as a narcotic, allowing state-authorised firms to cultivate the plant. Thailand in 2017 became the first Southeast Asian country to legalise cannabis for medical use and has since opened numerous medical marijuana clinics.

Iran’s uranium plans shock world

View Full Image In a response to the foreign ministers’ statement, Iran’s atomic energy organisation urged the IAEA to avoid creating any 'misunderstanding' (Mint)

European powers have voiced deep concern over Iran’s plans to produce uranium metal, warning that Tehran has “no credible civilian use" for the element. “The production of uranium metal has potentially grave military implications," the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany said in a joint statement on Saturday. Iran had signed up to a 15-year ban on “producing or acquiring plutonium or uranium metals or their alloys" under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed in 2015 with world powers. Their call came after the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran had notified the nuclear watchdog it was advancing research on uranium metal production, aiming to provide advanced fuel for a research reactor in Tehran. In a response to the foreign ministers’ statement, Iran’s atomic energy organisation urged the IAEA to avoid creating any “misunderstanding", adding that it had not yet “presented the design information questionnaire of the uranium metal factory" to the watchdog.

Call for action against sea attack

View Full Image The number of attacks on vessels globally jumped 20% last year to 195, with 135 crew kidnapped (Mint)

The world’s biggest shipping company demanded a more effective military response to surging pirate attacks and record kidnappings off the coast of West Africa, reports Bloomberg. The number of attacks on vessels globally jumped 20% last year to 195, with 135 crew kidnapped, the International Maritime Bureau’s Piracy Reporting Centre said in a Jan. 13 report. The Gulf of Guinea accounted for 95% of hostages taken in 22 separate instances, and all the three hijackings that occurred, the agency said. The attacks have pushed up insurance and other costs for shippers operating off West Africa, with some resorting to hiring escort vessels manned by armed navy personnel. A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, which transports about 15% of the globe’s seaborne freight, said decisive action needs to be taken. Twenty-five African governments, including all those bordering on the gulf, signed the Yaoundé Code of Conduct in 2013 to tackle piracy.

Pet food sales soar in 2020

View Full Image Encouraged by the surge in pet adoption, manufacturers are expanding their product portfolio in India

An unexpected side effect of the lockdown has been reported by PTI. Helped by increase in pet adoption during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, pet food sales grew 20% in 2020, with manufactures now looking to continue the momentum going ahead. Manufactures like Mars Petcare, which owns popular brands Pedigree, Whiskas, IAMS, and Temptations, and Purina, owned by Swiss FMCG major Nestle, witnessed high double-digit growth last year. The growth came not only from traditional channels like pet food stores but also from e-commerce platforms. Encouraged by the surge in pet adoption, manufacturers are expanding their product portfolio in India and launching new TV commercials, digital campaigns and online-exclusive products There is an exponential surge in pet adoption as people are spending more time at home and alone. More younger people are opting for adopting pets.

Nature and AI

View Full Image Satellite imagery has become the biggest tool for counting the world’s trees

When a team of international scientists set out to count every tree in a large part of west Africa using AI, satellite images and one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers, their expectations were modest. Previously, the area had registered as having little or no tree cover. The biggest surprise, says Martin Brandt, assistant professor of geography at the University of Copenhagen, is that the part of the Sahara that the study covered, actually had “quite a few hundred million", reports the Guardian. Satellite imagery has become the biggest tool for counting the world’s trees, but while forested areas are relatively easy to spot from space, the trees that aren’t neatly gathered in thick green clumps are overlooked. The most recent attempt at a global tally of trees was in 2015, when researchers, using a combination of satellite data and ground measurements, estimated there were just over 3 trillion.

Nasa’s SLS test ends abruptly

View Full Image The core stage of the SLS was being evaluated at Stennis Space Center, near Bay St Louis, Mississippi (Mint)

A critical engine test for Nasa's new "megarocket" - the Space Launch System (SLS) - has ended early. Shortly before 17:30 EST, the four engines ignited, burning for more than a minute before the event was aborted, reports the BBC. The core stage of the SLS was being evaluated at Stennis Space Center, near Bay St Louis, Mississippi. The engines were supposed to fire for eight minutes to simulate the rocket's climb to orbit. The SLS is part of Nasa's Artemis programme, which aims to put Americans back on the lunar surface in the 2020s. When it makes its maiden flight - possibly later this year - the SLS will become the most powerful rocket ever to have flown to space. Teams at Stennis are still poring over the data to find out what happened. The as-yet unknown problem triggered what Nasa calls a failure identification, followed by a major component failure.

Curated by Sohini Sen.

