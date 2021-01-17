Mint Lite | Marijuana in food, surging pet food sales, NASA's SLS tests & more

When a team of international scientists set out to count every tree in a large part of west Africa using AI, satellite images and one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers, their expectations were modest. Previously, the area had registered as having little or no tree cover. The biggest surprise, says Martin Brandt, assistant professor of geography at the University of Copenhagen, is that the part of the Sahara that the study covered, actually had “quite a few hundred million", reports the Guardian. Satellite imagery has become the biggest tool for counting the world’s trees, but while forested areas are relatively easy to spot from space, the trees that aren’t neatly gathered in thick green clumps are overlooked. The most recent attempt at a global tally of trees was in 2015, when researchers, using a combination of satellite data and ground measurements, estimated there were just over 3 trillion.