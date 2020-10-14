Mint Lite | Middle East, Kishore Biyani, gold prices, covid vaccine & others

After being housebound for over nine months, 637 million people travelled during China’s Golden Week national holiday from 1 to 7 October. Hotel prices shot up, air ticket sales rose, ride-hailing apps crashed, tickets to the Great Wall sold out, and retail and restaurant spending exceeded last year’s. More than 600,000 couples married in the first wedding season since the pandemic began. The culture ministry said people spent $69.5 billion during the week-long celebration to mark the founding of People’s Republic of China in 1949. The surge of activity is in stark contrast to the rest of the world. OECD and IMF have forecast growth for China, even as they predict gloom for other economies. China hasn’t reported local virus infections since 15 August, and has eased most restrictions. Experts say China will have to wait 2-3 weeks to see if new cases emerge. If there is no spike, it will indicate China is moving into a post-Covid period.