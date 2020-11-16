Mint Lite | Moderna covid vaccine, EU budget, climate, Assam oil fire & others

Marie Antoinette is popularly believed to have advised the starving French peasants, who could not even afford bread, to eat cake instead. In the run up to the 1789 French Revolution, she was often accused of leading a lavish life and being nonchalant about the plight of her subjects, so much so that she acquired the epithet Madame Deficit. Now, a silk shoe worn by the last queen of France, who was executed during the Revolution, went up for auction with a starting price of 10,000 euros ($11,800). The auction was conducted in the Palace of Versailles, where the queen—who has gone down in history as a symbol of the excesses of the French monarchy—and King Louis XVI held court before they were guillotined in 1793. Interestingly, the shoe bears her name on its heel and the auction house that conducted the bids said she is thought to have worn it regularly during daily life at the palace.