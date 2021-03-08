Mint Lite | Myanmar crisis, cost of child abuse, China legal tool kit & more

The European Union (EU) is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar’s armed forces to target businesses they run, in protest at the 1 February military coup, according to diplomats and two internal documents seen by Reuters. The measures, which diplomats said could be agreed by EU foreign ministers on 22 March, would target companies “generating revenue for, or providing financial support to, the Myanmar Armed Forces", said one of the documents dated 5 March. While the bloc has an arms embargo on Myanmar, and has targeted some senior military officials since 2018, the measures would be its most significant response so far since the coup. EU diplomats told Reuters that parts of the military’s conglomerates, Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd and Myanmar Economic Corp., were likely to be targeted, barring EU investors and banks from doing business with them.