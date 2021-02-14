Mint Lite | Myanmar protests, Hong Kong money flow probe, Japan quake & more

Conservationists are hoping to turn Edinburgh into a sanctuary for swifts after a drastic decline in the bird’s population, reports BBC. Numbers fell by more than 50% in the UK between 1995 and 2016. One of the biggest challenges that the species faces is the loss of nesting sites in older buildings, which are often blocked off during renovation work or lost when buildings are demolished. The Edinburgh Swift City Project is asking people to make boxes in a bid to encourage pairs to nest and breed. Residents are also being urged to report any sightings of swift screaming parties—groups of two or more swifts flying at low level while calling loudly, which means they are breeding nearby. Hubs are being created along a cycle route through the city to raise awareness, and a huge mural depicting the bird’s long migration path between Africa and Europe is also being planned.