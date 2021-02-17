Mint Lite | Nasa Mars mission, Nigerian kidnappings, Tokyo Olympics & more

Seiko Hashimoto is set to be selected as the new head of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, public broadcaster NHK said Wednesday, after her predecessor stepped down last week over sexist remarks, reports Bloomberg. Hashimoto is a former Olympic speed skater and track cyclist. She is currently the minister for the Olympics, as well as gender equality, and one of only two women in the cabinet. While the selection panel has decided to ask her to take on the post, it’s unclear whether she will accept, NHK said, citing a person connected with the matter. The committee is scrambling to replace Yoshiro Mori, who was forced to resign last week after saying that women talk too much in board meetings. The next president will be faced with the task of restoring enthusiasm for the delayed games, amid a deadly pandemic in a country that only began its vaccine rollout on Wednesday.

