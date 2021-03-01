Mint Lite | Nature bonds, VIP vaccination, Pakistan's new bill & more

The Dominican Republic will begin constructing a fence along its 376-km border with Haiti later this year to curb unauthorized migration and illicit trade, President Luis Abinader said. Abinader wants to put an end to the serious problems of illegal immigration, drug trafficking and the movement of stolen vehicles in the next two years. Construction of the border fence, whose cost has not been disclosed, will begin in the second half of 2021. The barrier will include a double-fence in the "most conflictive" sections, along with motion sensors, facial recognition cameras and infrared systems, he added. According to government estimates, about 500,000 Haitian immigrants resided in the Dominican Republic as of 2018, along with tens of thousands of their children born in the Caribbean country. A large part of the Haitian community, which makes up about 5% of the total population, does not have residency permits.