Mint Lite | New covid strain, Trump faces veto override, 2021 challenges & more

One person returning to Tamil Nadu from the UK has tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, a top health department official told the Press Trust of India on Tuesday. Meanwhile, according to health officials, the new strain of the virus has been in Germany since at least November. This has been declared after officials detected the variant in a patient who died in the north of the country. With the latest virus flareup sweeping almost two-thirds of Thailand, authorities are tightening measures to contain infection risks ahead of the New Year holiday. Bangkok, the nation’s largest city, ordered sports and entertainment venues to close from Tuesday through Jan 4, with a possible extension in the event of the situation not improving in the next one week. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization urged better pandemic preparation to face outbreaks that could be “even more severe in the future."