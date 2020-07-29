Mint Lite | New education policy, Covid in Mumbai slums, Amazon & other news

Just days after a survey found that about a quarter of Delhiites have had covid-19, Mumbai health officials have said that more than half of the residents of Mumbai’s slums are probably infected with the novel coronavirus. About 57% of slum-dwellers in Mumbai have tested positive for antibodies for the coronavirus in a serological survey of about 7,000 people, conducted by the Mumbai’s municipal corporation, Niti Aayog and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. In contrast, the survey found that only 16% of those living outside the slums had been exposed to the virus, pointing to the vast social, economic and infrastructural inequities in urban India. About 65% of Mumbai’s 12 million people live in its slums, where physical distancing is hard to enforce. On Wednesday, India’s covid-19 case count crossed 1.53 million, just two days after it breached the 1.4 million mark. This is the seventh consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with more than 400,000 cases. Urban areas continue to have a higher case count that other parts of the country. Mumbai’s civic authorities are reading the results as a positive sign, saying it means the city is “inching towards herd immunity". A few days ago, WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan said “herd immunity"—when enough people become resistant to a disease to stop its spread—is still a long way off for covid-19.