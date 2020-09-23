Mint Lite | New labour laws, ILO report, Bilkis didi in Time's list and others

The Rajya Sabha passed three of four new labour laws aimed at making it easier for companies to do business, even as the opposition continued its boycott of Parliament. The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, the Industrial Relations Code 2020 and the Code on Social Security, 2020, now await President Ram Nath Kovind’s signature. The government says the new laws consolidate multiple central and state laws, while the opposition calls them anti-worker. For the rest of the news from India and the world, here’s Mint Lite.

Virus wipes out $3.5 trillion in wages

The covid-19 pandemic has wiped out $3.5 trillion in earnings for people around the world, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has said. Income from work declined by an estimated 10.7% in the first three-quarters of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019, the UN body said. The figure does not include income support provided by governments during the pandemic, and is equal to 5.5% of the world GDP for the first three quarters of 2019. The biggest drop in income has been in lower-income nations, such as Bangladesh, Cambodia and Ukraine, where income from work fell 15.1%. ILO said wealthier nations have rolled out support packages, but emerging economies have not had the wherewithal to do the same. Workers in low-income economies have taken the hardest hit. For developing nations to reach the same ratio of support as in high-income ones, a further $982 billion would have to be spent, it said.

Libya’s oil return, a global headache

After an eight-month blockade triggered by civil war, an oil tanker will load one million barrels of crude at Libya’s Marsa el-Hariga terminal this week. The first tanker entered the port on Wednesday. Production in Libya, home to Africa’s largest oil reserves, plummeted to less than 100,000 barrels a day in January from 1.2 million (about 1% of global production) earlier. Khalifa Haftar, a commander supported by the UAE and Egypt who controls eastern Libya, blockaded energy infrastructure, and has now come to a truce with Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, whose government is recognized by the UN. The two sides have come to an agreement on sharing of export revenue from oil. Goldman Sachs forecasts Libya’s output will rise to 550,000 barrels daily by the end of the year. The resumption of Libya’s oil industry could put more pressure on oil prices, which are already at a historic low due to the pandemic.

Apple aims for growth in India

Just about 12 years ago, in August 2008, snaking lines formed outside Apple retailers for the launch of the iPhone 3G. Andriod phones debuted later that year. It’s hard to imagine queuing for a phone now, as online retailers offer huge discounts on smartphones. It may have been the first on stage but after more than a decade, the iPhone’s share in India’s smartphone market remains just about 2% while newer players like Xiaomi, which entered India in 2014, hold as much as 30% (see chart). In contrast, it has about 46% of the US smartphone market and 8.5% in China. One reason is the iPhone’s price in cost-conscious India, and its distribution through third-party retailers. On Wednesday, Apple started selling directly to customers for the first time on its official online store, a year after India relaxed its rule allowing single-brand retailers to set up online and physical stores even if they do not source 30% of goods from India. Apple’s decision is in line with the 30% growth it’s seen on online channels in the past year, and the covid crisis keeping consumers at home. From July, the company has started manufacturing, and not just assembling, iPhones in India, in a bid to diversify its supply chain and grow its market. A brick-and-mortar store is expected in 2021.

When will women get their seat?

Days after Japan’s new prime minister appointed just two women to a 21-member cabinet, Kenya is facing a historic decision of possibly dissolving parliament for failing to enact rules on fair gender representation in public bodies. Top judge, Chief Justice David Maraga, advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve the legislature after receiving six petitions on the matter. Lawmakers were supposed to have implemented the legislation by 2015, five years after Kenya adopted a new constitution, which says no more than two-thirds of members of an elected public body can be of the same gender. Kenya’s lower house, or National Assembly, has 349 members, of which 76, or about 22%, are women, while only 21, or 31%, of the 67-member Senate, or upper house, are female. Court rulings since 2012 have directed Parliament to pass legislation to enforce the gender rule or risk being dissolved.

Shaheen Bagh ‘dadi’ in ‘Time’

While Delhi braved its coldest winter in over a century last year, Bilkis, 82, sat undeterred, along with many other elderly women, in a tent in the Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood, protesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s decision to pass the Citizenship Amendment Act. Within days, Bilkis and the other women became a symbol of resistance and hope, and came to be fondly known as the “Dadis of Shaheen Bagh". Recognizing how Bilkis became the “voice of the marginalized", Time magazine has included her name in its list of “The 100 Most Influential People of 2020", along with Modi, and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Bilkis and the other protestors spent 101 days at Shaheen Bagh, which gained the reputation of an iconic sit-in site before it was cleared by the police on 24 March in the wake of the pandemic. Others on the list include Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai and F1 racer Lewis Hamilton.

