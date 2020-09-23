Mint Lite | New labour laws, ILO report, Bilkis didi in Time's list and others

Just about 12 years ago, in August 2008, snaking lines formed outside Apple retailers for the launch of the iPhone 3G. Andriod phones debuted later that year. It’s hard to imagine queuing for a phone now, as online retailers offer huge discounts on smartphones. It may have been the first on stage but after more than a decade, the iPhone’s share in India’s smartphone market remains just about 2% while newer players like Xiaomi, which entered India in 2014, hold as much as 30% (see chart). In contrast, it has about 46% of the US smartphone market and 8.5% in China. One reason is the iPhone’s price in cost-conscious India, and its distribution through third-party retailers. On Wednesday, Apple started selling directly to customers for the first time on its official online store, a year after India relaxed its rule allowing single-brand retailers to set up online and physical stores even if they do not source 30% of goods from India. Apple’s decision is in line with the 30% growth it’s seen on online channels in the past year, and the covid crisis keeping consumers at home. From July, the company has started manufacturing, and not just assembling, iPhones in India, in a bid to diversify its supply chain and grow its market. A brick-and-mortar store is expected in 2021.