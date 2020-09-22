Mint Lite | Nobel Prize, TikTok, air travel, Gen Z priorities, jumbos & others

In the first half of 2020, TikTok removed over 3.7 crore videos in India for violating its community guidelines, the company owned by China’s ByteDance said in its transparency report released Tuesday. These were among the 10.5 crore videos removed from the platform across the world. The most videos were removed in India, followed by the US. The report covers January to June 2020, before TikTok was banned in India, along with 58 other Chinese apps. Before the ban, India was one of TikTok’s biggest markets with close to 660 million installs since its launch in 2017. TikTok is also under pressure in the US. The report said more than a third of the videos taken down contained nudity and sexual content. Separately, the company has also proposed a global coalition of social media firms for content moderation as they increasingly come under fire for spreading misinformation and violating privacy.