Mint Lite | Norway EVs, Qatar, duty refund, Singapore housing, cobots & more

Some EU specialist online retailers have said they will no longer deliver to the UK because of tax changes which came into force on 1 January. Bicycle part firm Dutch Bike Bits said from now on, it would ship to every country in the world except the UK. "We are forced by British policy to stop dealing with British customers," it said on its website. Another firm, Belgium-based Beer On Web, said it was now shunning the UK "due to the new Brexit measures". The companies are angry because they now face higher costs and increased bureaucracy in order to comply with UK tax authorities. However, it is unclear how many have taken the drastic step of refusing all UK orders. At the same time, international shipping companies including Federal Express and TNT have said they are levying additional charges on shipments between the UK and the EU.