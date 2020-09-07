Mint Lite | Olympics, Delhi Metro reopens, credit for MSMEs & other news

Alexey Navalny, an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladmir Putin, may be improving but relations between Russia and Germany are deteriorating, and may affect the already delayed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Navalny, who German authorities said was poisoned with nerve agent novichok, has been removed from a medically-induced coma in Berlin where he is being treated. The incident has prompted German Chancellor Angela Merkel to indicate she could reconsider support for the gas pipeline with Russia, a shift from her earlier stance when she said the two issues were separate. The €9.5 billion, 1,230km pipeline under the Baltic Sea, which is close to completion, will help Germany secure a low-cost supply of gas from Russia. The US is worried the line will make Europe overly dependent on Russia as well as hit US gas suppliers, and has imposed sanctions, pushing out its 2019 completion date.