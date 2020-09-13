Mint Lite | Parliament's session, protest in Pakistan, Bonsai theft & others

Police in Pakistan have arrested one of two suspects in the rape of woman on the Lahore-Sialkot highway in Punjab province. The two men dragged her and her two children from the car that had broken down, while she waited for help. Since Friday, hundreds of women have held protests in cities across Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar, after a police official appeared to blame the woman for travelling late at night alone. The incident has renewed calls for legal reform for better protection of women, especially rape survivors, as well as safety in public spaces.

The monsoon session of Parliament begins on Monday, the first sitting since covid-19 abruptly adjourned the last session in March. In a departure from convention, the all-party meet before a parliament session was scrapped, as was the Question Hour, meant for raising of crucial issues. The Zero Hour too has been curtailed, citing covid-19 precautions. On Sunday, the Speaker called a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee to discuss the agenda for the session that ends on 1 October. Over the course of 18 days, bills relating to medicine, disease, agriculture marketing and essential commodities, among others, will be discussed. The opposition wants a discussion on the economy, unemployment, the India-China stand-off, and the handling of the pandemic. This will be the first session when MPs will be socially distanced and work in shifts. Ahead of the session, all MPs were requested to get tested for covid-19.

Sweden’s known for being cashless: It has less cash in circulation than anywhere in the world, at around 1% of GDP, and 80% of Swedes made payments digitally before the pandemic. Even children’s pocket money is digital, and three-quarters of Swedes aged 18-34 never or rarely use cash. Now, the virus threatens to push notes and coins out of circulation as people try to reduce contact. Going digital’s reduces opportun-ity for money laundering and tax evasion. But there’s a down-side that has its central bank, Riksbank, worried: If there’s no cash at all, what happens if digital networks fail or in a cyber-attack? Riksbank governor Stefan Ingves says lawmakers may need to step in so that “if the lights go out… we can revert to using physical cash." He says Sweden needs a definition of legal tender suited for the digital age, and legislation that requires banks and businesses to handle some amount of physical cash.

Over the last few months, the Ambanis and Adanis have doubled their wealth despite the pandemic but contrary to perception, the same small group isn’t getting richer, a Mint analysis shows. The fast growth of healthcare, technology and retail has created a new class of billionaires in India. Self-made billionaires had a combined net worth of $164.4 billion in March, over 50% of the total wealth of India’s 102 billionaires. This indicates entrepreneurship and access to capital is easier for all. In two decades, the clout of the richest billionaires has declined as the number of billionaires has risen. However, even three decades after the economy opened, India has a lower proportion of self-made billionaires (59%) compared to the world (70%), and just 6% are women. For more, read Plain Facts.

With the aviation industry losing hope of a quick recovery, companies that deal in plane parts and dismantle old aircraft are preparing for a spike in business. Going by industry estimates, 2,000 aircraft will be retired or not returned to service worldwide in 2020, up from 680 in 2019. India grounded over 650 planes in March and not all are back in the air despite eased restrictions. Prolonged parking increases maintenance costs of jets, and older planes are likely to be retired sooner. Many airlines have retired their Boeing 747 fleets ahead of schedule and these will be dismantled for scrap. US commercial aerospace company GA Telesis told Reuters it received calls from five airlines to dismantle planes, while Canada’s Aerocycle is bidding for grounded planes to dismantle them for parts. The number of planes dismantled for parts or scrap could double to 1,000 annually till 2023, up from 400-500 a year since 2016.

While most nations are reporting a rise in wildlife poaching during the covid-19 pandemic, the Philippines is battling the theft of plants. Bored, locked-down Filipinos are buying out the stocks in nurseries, and traders are now scouring mountains and forests for more plants, many of them endangered, to meet the demand. The government has increased monitoring of social media and patrolling of protected natural areas. The Philippines has over 260,000 cases and the lockdown that was reimposed last month is slowly being eased. Illegal collectors are benefitting from the higher prices, especially of rare species. Bonsai growing has seen a spike in Manila during the pandemic, and common plants such as caladiums and ferns are selling in legal nurseries for 35% to 40% more than earlier, Bloomberg reports. Carnivorous pitcher plants and bantigue trees, popular in crafting bonsai, are sought after.

