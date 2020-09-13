Mint Lite | Parliament's session, protest in Pakistan, Bonsai theft & others

Sweden’s known for being cashless: It has less cash in circulation than anywhere in the world, at around 1% of GDP, and 80% of Swedes made payments digitally before the pandemic. Even children’s pocket money is digital, and three-quarters of Swedes aged 18-34 never or rarely use cash. Now, the virus threatens to push notes and coins out of circulation as people try to reduce contact. Going digital’s reduces opportun-ity for money laundering and tax evasion. But there’s a down-side that has its central bank, Riksbank, worried: If there’s no cash at all, what happens if digital networks fail or in a cyber-attack? Riksbank governor Stefan Ingves says lawmakers may need to step in so that “if the lights go out… we can revert to using physical cash." He says Sweden needs a definition of legal tender suited for the digital age, and legislation that requires banks and businesses to handle some amount of physical cash.